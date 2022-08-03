August 3, 2022

More bridge danger on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon

13 hours ago TN
Samut Sakhon City

Samut Sakhon City in 2013. Photo: เดิพ




SAMUT SAKHON: More lanes were closed on Rama II Road on Wednesday, to allow the removal of loose-hanging concrete slabs from a flyover, while another section that had been closed by Sunday night’s U-turn bridge collapse was reopened.

Highways police closed part of the highway on Wednesday morning after motorists spotted five concrete slabs hanging insecurely from a flyover parapet at the 22nd kilometre marker in tambon Khok Krabue of Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Floods in Bangkok

Bangkok Prepares for Flood Threats

7 days ago TN
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine performing in front of a sold out crowd at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO while on the Red Pill Blues Tour.

Maroon 5 set for Bangkok return in December

1 week ago TN
Kasetsart University BTS Station in Bangkok

Eight women injured in a car accident in Bangkok’s Kaset tunnel

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chiang Rai International Airport

Chiang Rai airport closure extended

12 hours ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Office of Attorney-General says cocaine charge against ‘Boss Vorayuth’ ends

12 hours ago TN
Ship vessel on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok.

Six suspects in Thai actress Tangmo drowning indicted by public prosecutors

12 hours ago TN
HM Queen Sirikit birthday anniversary

Cabinet Ministers Attend Exhibition Celebrating Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s 90th Birthday

12 hours ago TN
Jet aircrafts on a field

Bt369 Million Approved for F-35A Fighter Jet Funding

13 hours ago TN