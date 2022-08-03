More bridge danger on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon









SAMUT SAKHON: More lanes were closed on Rama II Road on Wednesday, to allow the removal of loose-hanging concrete slabs from a flyover, while another section that had been closed by Sunday night’s U-turn bridge collapse was reopened.

Highways police closed part of the highway on Wednesday morning after motorists spotted five concrete slabs hanging insecurely from a flyover parapet at the 22nd kilometre marker in tambon Khok Krabue of Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





