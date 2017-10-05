Thursday, October 5, 2017
Phuket’s beached torpedo to be detonated with controlled explosion

Beach Road in Nai Yang, Phuket
PHUKET: Explosive ordnance experts from the Royal Thai Navy base in Phang Nga this afternoon confirmed that the object found on Nai Yang Beach yesterday (Oct 3) is in fact a torpedo, potentially almost a century old.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Navy base at Tab Lamu along with the EOD team from the Phuket Provincial Police arrived at Nai Yang Beach this afternoon to examine the object, found by a local fisherman.

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

