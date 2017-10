Red Bull-related KTD Property Development Co on Thursday cancelled its 3-billion-baht beverage plant in Khon Kaen province in the face of strong local opposition to its use of community forest land.

A company statement announced an end to construction and closure of the plant in tambon Ban Dong of Ubonrat district, which was planned to produce non-alcoholic beverages.

