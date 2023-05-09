Thaksin must serve prison time, not house arrest: Wissanu

TN May 9, 2023 0
Wissanu Krea-ngam and NCPO officials

Wissanu Krea-ngam and NCPO officials. Photo: Media Center, Government of Thailand.




Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve his sentence in prison, not under house arrest, if he returns home, according to caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

Thaksin Tweets He Wants to Return to Thailand by July

Mr Wissanu, the cabinet’s legal expert, was responding to Thaksin’s latest tweets saying he wanted to return home before July 26, his 74th birthday, to care for his grandchildren, and would enter the “legal process”.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



