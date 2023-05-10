Owner and helmsman of boat linked to actress Tangmo’s death get suspended jail terms

Pollution in Thailand. Smoke haze on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.

Pollution in Thailand. PM2.5 dust particles on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Photo: Peggy Marco / Pixabay.




The owner and the helmsman of the speed boat from which actress Nida Patcharaveerapong, aka “Tangmo”, fell to her death in the Chao Phraya River, were given suspended jail terms today (Wednesday) by the Nonthaburi provincial court.

Six suspects in Thai actress Tangmo drowning indicted by public prosecutors

The court found Thanupat Lerttaweewit, the owner of the boat, and Paibul Trikanchananan, the helmsman, guilty of negligence, resulting in the death by drowning of Nida on the night of February 24th last year. They were also found guilty of operating a boat without a valid license.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



