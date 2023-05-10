Owner and helmsman of boat linked to actress Tangmo’s death get suspended jail terms









The owner and the helmsman of the speed boat from which actress Nida Patcharaveerapong, aka “Tangmo”, fell to her death in the Chao Phraya River, were given suspended jail terms today (Wednesday) by the Nonthaburi provincial court.

Six suspects in Thai actress Tangmo drowning indicted by public prosecutors

The court found Thanupat Lerttaweewit, the owner of the boat, and Paibul Trikanchananan, the helmsman, guilty of negligence, resulting in the death by drowning of Nida on the night of February 24th last year. They were also found guilty of operating a boat without a valid license.

By Thai PBS World

