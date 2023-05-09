Authorities Prepare for Possible Storms and Floods in Bangkok









BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok is taking precautions in preparation for potential thunderstorms and floods in the lead-up to Election Day on May 14, following recent forecasts by the Meteorological Department of increasing levels of rainfall this week in many areas.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Department of Drainage and Sewerage has prepared water pumps, cranes, and mobile units for emergencies to drain water from flood-prone areas.

Additionally, four main water tunnels, 193 pumping stations, 248 floodgates and 368 pumping wells are on standby in case of flooding. The agency has also prepared a flood prevention and solution action plan for the capital until Election Day.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

