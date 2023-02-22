Phuket Plans to Connect Wichit and Chalong with a Bridge









Phuket is planning to connect Wichit and Chalong in the Mueang Phuket district with a bridge.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, visited Phuket this week. Mr. Phiphat also visited the area where a bridge project is planned to connect the Wichit sub-district and Chalong district. The bridge project is at Mudong Canal.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

