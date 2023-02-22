Phuket Plans to Connect Wichit and Chalong with a Bridge

February 22, 2023 TN
Wat Chalong in Phuket

Wat Chalong in Phuket. Photo: Valeria Bolotova.




Phuket is planning to connect Wichit and Chalong in the Mueang Phuket district with a bridge.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, visited Phuket this week. Mr. Phiphat also visited the area where a bridge project is planned to connect the Wichit sub-district and Chalong district. The bridge project is at Mudong Canal.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



