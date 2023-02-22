Court Bans Former Deputy Education Minister from Politics in Land Encroachment Case









BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed down a ruling to ban former deputy education minister Kanokwan Vilawan from politics for good after she was found guilty of committing a serious ethical misconduct in a land encroachment case.

According to the court’s order, her voting right has been suspended for 10 years and she has been dismissed from his miniterial post since Aug 26, 2022 when the court suspended her from duty pending the verdict.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

