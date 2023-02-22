Thai Authorities to Promote More Traditional Songkran

February 22, 2023 TN
Songkran with elephants in Ayutthaya

Songkran with elephants in Ayutthaya. Photo: JJ Harrison.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Following the inclusion of the Songkran Festival to a tentative list for recognition as an intangible cultural heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Thai authorities plan to promote the festival in a more traditional way in key tourist provinces this April.

Kowit Pakamart, Director-General of the Department of Cultural Promotion, said his department is collaborating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to promote traditional Songkran to showcase Thai culture for this year. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt reaffirmed the collaboration, adding that the city’s cultural council will host events throughout the year to promote the nation’s intangible cultural heritage (ICH) in the capital. It will also promote information on ICHs, including cultural displays in Bangkok’s 50 districts.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

