Thai Airways Orders Pay Cut for Negligent Flight Attendants









BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – Thai Airways ordered one-month pay cut and suspension from work on board for flight attendants, who failed to collect used food trays from passengers’ foldable tables before landing.

The investigation came after a TikTok video showing food trays left on the foldable tables while the flight from Singapore to Bangkok was landing.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

