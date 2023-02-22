Thai Airways Orders Pay Cut for Negligent Flight Attendants

February 22, 2023 TN
Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 heading to Bangkok from Brisbane, Australia

Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 heading to Bangkok from Brisbane, Australia. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – Thai Airways ordered one-month pay cut and suspension from work on board for flight attendants, who failed to collect used food trays from passengers’ foldable tables before landing.

The investigation came after a TikTok video showing food trays left on the foldable tables while the flight from Singapore to Bangkok was landing.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



