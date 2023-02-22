Arrival of Chinese Tour Groups to Thailand Still Low









The number of Chinese tour groups travelling to Thailand remains unexpectedly low due to a lack of flights, said Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Thai Association of Tourism Businesses (ATTA).

Sisdivachr disclosed to the Thai media that most Chinese arrivals in Thailand were free independent travelers (FIT), which refers to tourists who travel on their own without a tour guide or joining a tour group. These types of visitors are largely attributed to the majority of recent Chinese arrivals while the number of tour groups was still very low despite China already allowing outbound group travel, Sisdivachr said.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

