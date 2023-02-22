Three men found dead in the trunk of a car in Narathiwat province

February 22, 2023 TN
Naratiwat in Thailand's Deep South

Naratiwat in Thailand's Deep South. Image: Wikimedia Commons.




Police in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat are investigating the murders of three men, whose bodies were found in the trunk of a sedan, which was half-submerged in a pond in Waeng district yesterday (Tuesday).

According to the police, the three men, aged between 25 and 40, were shot with guns of unknown calibres and are believed to have died about three days ago. All three were shirtless and no identifying documentation was found in their possession.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

