Three men found dead in the trunk of a car in Narathiwat province









Police in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat are investigating the murders of three men, whose bodies were found in the trunk of a sedan, which was half-submerged in a pond in Waeng district yesterday (Tuesday).

According to the police, the three men, aged between 25 and 40, were shot with guns of unknown calibres and are believed to have died about three days ago. All three were shirtless and no identifying documentation was found in their possession.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





