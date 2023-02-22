French fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya

February 22, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




PATTAYA: A Frenchman wanted in his home country for fraud and money laundering causing some 370 million baht in damages has been arrested in Pattaya.

Officers began their investigation after being informed by the French embassy that a French national wanted on warrants issued by France and Europol had fled to Thailand. He is accused of setting up Sport Car Co and falsifying tax documents, resulting in damage of 10 million euros, equivalent to about 370 million baht, said police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST



