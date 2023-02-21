AIS Fibre partners Huawei for Fixed-Broadband Innovation









BANGKOK, Feb 21 (TNA) – AIS Fibre is collaborating with Huawei to deliver a home internet service that is benchmarked to gigabit standards, providing “1Gbps Every Room” for the first time in Thailand’s fixed broadband industry.

The concept of One Home – One Network – One Fiber is provided with Transparent Fiber Optic technology, a global first innovation for Huawei.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

