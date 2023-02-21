Koh Larn Trail Run in Pattaya Draws Hundreds of Runners

February 21, 2023 TN
Koh Larn beach, Pattaya

Koh Larn beach, Pattaya. Photo: shubina (Pixabay).




The high-energy Koh Larn Trail Race, which ended on Sunday, February 19th, saw hundreds of participants.

Excited participants set off on their journey at dawn at the Mueang Pattaya 10 School and ran in a circle around Koh Larn to reach a finish line located at the school. Although everyone was welcomed, only prepared runners could make it as the trail was specifically designed to provide a true test of endurance.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



