Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Meets FTI Chairman









BANGKOK, May 23 (TNA) – Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Tuesday met Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) to discuss various economic issues including the planned minimum wage increase.

Thailand’s new coalition government taking shape: Pita Limjaroenrat

Pita led his team to meet FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul to listen to opinions from the private sector and six proposals from the Joint Satanding Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking. The meeting will create understanding and confidence among the private sector on the MFP economic policies.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





