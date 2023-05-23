Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Meets FTI Chairman

TN May 23, 2023 0
A CPF factory in Thailand

A CPF factory in Thailand. Photo: Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF).




BANGKOK, May 23 (TNA) – Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Tuesday met Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) to discuss various economic issues including the planned minimum wage increase.

Thailand’s new coalition government taking shape: Pita Limjaroenrat

Pita led his team to meet FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul to listen to opinions from the private sector and six proposals from the Joint Satanding Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking. The meeting will create understanding and confidence among the private sector on the MFP economic policies.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



