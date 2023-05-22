Pentagon turns down Thailand’s bid for F-35s

Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II. Photo: Alan Wilson / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The United States Department of Defence has unofficially declined Thailand’s bid to buy F-35 fighter jets, and instead offered F-16 Block 70 and F-15 eagle fighters, a Royal Thai Air Force source said.

The source said the Pentagon’s message was conveyed by US ambassador Robert F Gordec when he called on Royal Thai Air Force chief ACM Alongkorn Wannarot at RTAF headquarters at Don Mueang two weeks ago.

