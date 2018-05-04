China blinds US pilots with lasers, Pentagon says

The US is becoming increasingly concerned China’s activity in the east African nation of Djibouti as US military pilots continue to experience harassment from the Chinese whenever their aircraft fly within a certain vicinity of China’s first military base outside its domestic territory.

US pilots are reporting that they are experiencing blinding lasers from military grade equipment that in some cases are causing minor eye injuries, over the past few weeks.

The American military base in Djibouti is deemed to be quite important in the fight against terrorism, the Pentagon says, especially relevant to the bombing of targets in Yemen. Last month, flights were suspended following a series of incidents.

Full story: theduran.com

By Frank Sellers

The Duran