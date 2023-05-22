Prayut assures investors that capital market fluctuations are temporary

TN May 22, 2023 0
A pile of 20, 50, 100 and 1000 Thai baht notes

A pile of 20, 50, 100 and 1000 Thai baht banknotes. Photo: Karn Bulsuk / flickr.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked investors to look at the strong economic fundamentals of Thailand, as he claimed that the current fluctuations in the capital market are just short-term phenomena, said Traisuree Traisoranakul, deputy spokesperson for the government, today (Monday).

Prayut thanks people for support, congratulates parties that earned votes

The Thai stock market retreated last week due to investor concerns over post-election political uncertainty, as the new government is yet to be formed.

Thai PBS World



