Prayut assures investors that capital market fluctuations are temporary









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked investors to look at the strong economic fundamentals of Thailand, as he claimed that the current fluctuations in the capital market are just short-term phenomena, said Traisuree Traisoranakul, deputy spokesperson for the government, today (Monday).

Prayut thanks people for support, congratulates parties that earned votes

The Thai stock market retreated last week due to investor concerns over post-election political uncertainty, as the new government is yet to be formed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





