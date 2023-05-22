Tourism Industry Proposes Tourism Plan to Incoming Government

A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok. Photo: Kim Seng / flickr.









BANGKOK, May 22 (TNA) — Khaosan Road business operators wanted the new generation of politicians in the new incoming government to take care of tourism industry, amends the outdated laws so that Thailand can compete with the neighboring countries.

Khaosan Road Business Association president Sa-nga Ruangwattanakul who represents the nightlife tour operators indicated the expectations for the new minister of the Tourism and Sports Ministry of the new government.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

