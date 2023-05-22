Tourism Industry Proposes Tourism Plan to Incoming Government

TN May 22, 2023 0
A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok.

A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok. Photo: Kim Seng / flickr.




BANGKOK, May 22 (TNA) — Khaosan Road business operators wanted the new generation of politicians in the new incoming government to take care of tourism industry, amends the outdated laws so that Thailand can compete with the neighboring countries.

TAT launches Amazing Thailand Culinary City program to woo foodie tourists

Khaosan Road Business Association president Sa-nga Ruangwattanakul who represents the nightlife tour operators indicated the expectations for the new minister of the Tourism and Sports Ministry of the new government.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

Pentagon turns down Thailand’s bid for F-35s

TN May 22, 2023 0
A pile of 20, 50, 100 and 1000 Thai baht notes

Prayut assures investors that capital market fluctuations are temporary

TN May 22, 2023 0
The popular Thai silk

Government Seeks Heritage Status for Traditional Thai Pha Khao Ma

TN May 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

Pentagon turns down Thailand’s bid for F-35s

TN May 22, 2023 0
A pile of 20, 50, 100 and 1000 Thai baht notes

Prayut assures investors that capital market fluctuations are temporary

TN May 22, 2023 0
A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok.

Tourism Industry Proposes Tourism Plan to Incoming Government

TN May 22, 2023 0
The popular Thai silk

Government Seeks Heritage Status for Traditional Thai Pha Khao Ma

TN May 22, 2023 0
Wild Mushrooms in the Phon Phop Waterfall

Two die after eating poisonous mushrooms in Loei province

TN May 22, 2023 0