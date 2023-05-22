Government Seeks Heritage Status for Traditional Thai Pha Khao Ma

The popular Thai silk

Thai silk is produced from the cocoons of Thai silkworms. Photo: Ben Klocek.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has confirmed plans to register Thailand’s traditional sarong, known as the pha khao ma, as an intangible cultural heritage with UNESCO to promote Thai culture at the international level.

UNESCO to consider Songkran as an intangible cultural heritage in December

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, outgoing Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-O-Cha expects the pha khao ma to become a successful item for promoting Thai soft power after Thai dance performances featuring the traditional attire received global attention on May 6 during World Dance Day 2023.

The first of two performances showed how Thai villagers wore the traditional cloth in their daily lives, while the second featured dancers wearing traditional clothing from all regions of the kingdom.

