Naked Foreign Man Rescued After Attempting to Hug Cow in Surat Thani

This unusual incident took place in Ban Na Derm, Surat Thani, Thailand, where a foreign man, described as Russian by the media, was found wandering around naked and apparently trying to hug a cow. The man, whose identity and nationality were not immediately disclosed, was seen acting strangely in a rural area. Locals noticed that a cow was attacking a foreign man who was completely naked.

When authorities arrived, they found the man naked on the ground and a cow goring him. Reports suggest that he had attempted to hug a cow in the area. Authorities managed to rescue the man and took him to Ban Na Derm Hospital for medical evaluation and to ensure his safety. According to local media, the Russian tourist reportedly refused to undergo a medical examination and treatment and fled the hospital.

Earlier in the day, the foreign man was seen riding a motorcycle, which he parked under a bridge near the intersection of Route 44 after experiencing a flat tire. Rather than waiting for assistance, the man decided to venture into the nearby forest on foot.

A Russian tourist in Thailand, who reportedly attempted to s*xually assault a cow, found himself in need of rescue after the animal turned the tables on him and attacked him. Evgenii Kuvshinov allegedly tried to mount the cow, but she responded aggressively, pinning him down… pic.twitter.com/nj0Z1W28Ti — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) August 16, 2024

A short time later, villagers were startled by loud cries for help echoing from the forest. Rushing to investigate, they found the man in an alarming situation—he was inexplicably naked and being aggressively pursued by a cow. According to local media reports, the cow had already gored the man, causing injuries.

Incidents like these, while rare, often highlight the challenges faced by foreigners who may be dealing with mental health issues or the effects of drugs or alcohol while in unfamiliar environments. The man’s condition and the reasons behind his actions were to be investigated further by the local authorities and medical professionals.

-Thailand News (TN)

