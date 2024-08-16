Two Taxi Motorbike Riders Arrested for Assaulting Kuwaiti Man in Phuket

Patong– In a recent incident on Bangla Road, two taxi motorbike riders were arrested after attacking a 32-year-old Kuwaiti man. The Patong Police reported that the altercation occurred on August 13th at 7:18 A.M. and was captured on nearby CCTV footage.

The police apprehended the two riders on August 15th at 3:30 P.M. According to the authorities, the Kuwaiti man allegedly verbally assaulted Thai individuals and was reportedly intoxicated at the time. The two taxi riders, angered by his behavior, proceeded to attack him.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

