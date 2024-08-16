Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Two Taxi Motorbike Riders Arrested for Assaulting Kuwaiti Man in Phuket

TN

Patong– In a recent incident on Bangla Road, two taxi motorbike riders were arrested after attacking a 32-year-old Kuwaiti man. The Patong Police reported that the altercation occurred on August 13th at 7:18 A.M. and was captured on nearby CCTV footage.

Pattaya Police Arrest Thai Man Who Threatened Kuwaiti Tourists with a Gun

The police apprehended the two riders on August 15th at 3:30 P.M. According to the authorities, the Kuwaiti man allegedly verbally assaulted Thai individuals and was reportedly intoxicated at the time. The two taxi riders, angered by his behavior, proceeded to attack him.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours