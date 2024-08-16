Hong Kong gang smuggling 14 kg of heroin arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport

Bangkok, Aug 16 (TNA) – Thai authorities have arrested four Hong Kong nationals at Suvarnabhumi Airport for attempting to smuggle 14 kilograms of heroin hidden inside snack boxes, police said on Friday.

The seizure was the result of a joint operation between the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Customs Department, and Suvarnabhumi Airport Authority, according to Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the ONCB.

“Following a tip-off from Hong Kong law enforcement, we tracked the movements of this four-person syndicate and identified them as key players in a transnational drug trafficking operation,” said Pol Lt Gen Phanurat.

TNA

TNA

