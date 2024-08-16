Firefighters in action

Electrical Short Circuit Sparks Late-Night Fire in Pattaya

A late-night electrical short circuit sparked a fire on overhead cables on Naklua Road, Pattaya, alarming residents.

Fire caused by short circuit in North Pattaya alarms tourists

The fire was reported to Pattaya City’s Disaster Prevention Center at 2:20 AM on August 16th, 2024. The incident occurred on Naklua 12 Road, Naklua sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon receiving the report, fire crews and rescue services rushed to the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

