13 soldiers held over recruit’s death in Chonburi

More than a dozen soldiers from the 21st Infantry Regiment involved in the death of an 18-year-old recruit have been detained, the Royal Thai Army says, adding that compensation will be provided to the victim’s family.

Worapratch Phadmasakul was reported to have died on Aug 2 from injuries sustained from punishments meted out during training in June, deputy army spokesman Col Ritcha Suksuwanon said on Thursday.

