Young soldiers in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

13 soldiers held over recruit’s death in Chonburi

More than a dozen soldiers from the 21st Infantry Regiment involved in the death of an 18-year-old recruit have been detained, the Royal Thai Army says, adding that compensation will be provided to the victim’s family.

Cadet’s autopsy reveals internal bleeding

Worapratch Phadmasakul was reported to have died on Aug 2 from injuries sustained from punishments meted out during training in June, deputy army spokesman Col Ritcha Suksuwanon said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

