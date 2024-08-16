Thai PBS and TJA accuse General Prawit of intimidating reporter

The Thai PBS and the Thai Journalists’ Association (TJA) are demanding that Palang Pracharath party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan take responsibility for his alleged attempts to intimidate a Thai PBS reporter.

General Prawit to Resign as MP

General Prawit, who is widely known for his ambition to become the prime minister of Thailand one day, appeared agitated when approached by the Thai PBS reporter. She had asked him whether he had watched the live broadcast of MPs voting for Pheu Thai party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand’s 31st prime minister.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

