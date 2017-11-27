Cadet’s autopsy reveals internal bleeding

The family of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (Afaps) cadet who died last month says a haemorrhage in his spleen and liver has shown up in the autopsy’s result, which could suggest the cadet was subjected to physical assault prior to his death.

Pakapong “Moei” Tanyakan, an 18-year-old first-year cadet, died on Oct 17, one day after he returned to the school after a short break. The cadet’s sister, Supicha, said Sunday the family received the latest autopsy findings from the Army Institute of Pathology of Phramongkutklao Hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS