BANGKOK, 27th November 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and his ministers are scheduled to attend a mobile cabinet retreat in Songkhlha province this week.

Gen Prayut arrived in Pattani province on Monday morning to observe progress being made in providing security and regional development in the area.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand