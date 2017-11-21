Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Organs Missing From Military Academy Cadet’s Body

Thai military checkpoint
TN News 0

BANGKOK — The family of Pakapong Tanyakan was told last month that the 19-year-old military academy cadet had died abruptly. They were told his death was caused by “sudden heart failure,” but a detailed autopsy report never came.

Suspicious of the delay, his family secreted his body away on the day it was to be cremated and took it to a private hospital. That’s when they were told that many organs including Pakapong’s brain, heart, stomach and bladder were missing.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

