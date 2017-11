From random checks on 50 samples of cosmetics for face-whitening, the Medical Science Department has found 12 of them to contain mercury, a substance which can be harmful to kidney, the nervous and respiratory systems and skin.

Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the department director-general, said the mercury content found in the 12 samples of cosmetics ranges between 0.035 – 3.959% of total weights.

By Thai PBS