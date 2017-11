PHUKET: A 31-year-old man was killed and his female passenger suffered serious injuries when the pickup truck they were travelling in first flattened a small streetlamp on Thepkrasattri Rd then crumpled as it slammed into larger street light pylon in the early minutes of this morning (Nov 22).

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of Thalang Police was notified of the accident, in front of Phra Nang Sang Temple in Thalang, at 0:10am.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News