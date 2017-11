A mild 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Sansai district of Chiang Mai before noon today with people in several district including Chiang Mai town reporting feeling of brief tremor.

The Seismology Bureau of the Meteorological Department said today that the earthquake struck at 11.18am with the epicentre of the tremor 2 kilometres deep underground in Sansai district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS