It seems that the not so popular German scammer who was once dubbed “the most hated German in Thailand” has now found love in a new home in Africa.

According to Benjamin Holst’s Facebook page he has fallen in love with a local lass and now has a “new family” and has no plans to return to Asia, which will no doubt please the many Thai citizens he has vexed in the past.

Full story: Pattaya One

Pattaya One / Love Pattaya