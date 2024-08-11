Pattaya police at night.

Pattaya Police Arrest Thai Man Who Threatened Kuwaiti Tourists with a Gun

A Thai man in Pattaya was arrested by police after threatening Kuwaiti tourists with a gun. He claimed his actions were motivated by seeing a social media post about Kuwaiti tourists physically assaulting a Thai national the previous week.

Late night brawl between Kuwaiti tourists in Pattaya alarms locals and tourists

The arrest followed a complaint from Kuwaiti tourists who reported that a Thai man, approximately 35-40 years old, had threatened them with a gun. Authorities identified and located Mr. Natthaphan quickly after reviewing CCTV footage.

