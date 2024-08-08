Pattaya city sign at Bali Hai pier at night.

Late night brawl between Kuwaiti tourists in Pattaya alarms locals and tourists

A brawl among Kuwaiti tourists erupted in Pattaya on the late night of August 7th but was quickly quelled by police.

At 11:06 PM on August 7th, 2024, Pattaya Police were alerted to a brawl occurring on Soi Yensabai in South Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Police quickly dispatched patrol officers to the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities found two large groups of Kuwaiti tourists, each about 20 people, engaged in a heated argument and attempting to attack each other. Fortunately, officers were able to intervene in time and prevent violence. Eyewitnesses captured the chaos on video, which was handed over to the authorities as evidence.

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

