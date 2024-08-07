Britain on High Alert: UK police prepare for more unrest

British police are on alert on Wednesday after reports circulated on the Internet of demonstrations by groups of British citizens in front of 30 immigration centers in the United Kingdom.

UK police arrest dozens in London during protests over Southport massacre

The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, warned on Tuesday that the forces of law and order will take “all necessary measures” to control a new wave of riots initiated by local groups on July 30 in the town of Southport, in the northwest of England.

According to the authorities, more than 6,000 riot police are preparing to act tonight if necessary.

The local people, who are mobilizing through social networks, will protest in front of some thirty legal centers specialized in providing support to “asylum seekers”, according to British media.

The Financial Times revealed that there are also plans to attack pro-immigrant law firms.

The Prime Minister held last night a second emergency meeting with ministers and police chiefs and pledged to do everything necessary to put an end to “the violence”.

On the other hand, a 58-year-old man has been sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for participating in the riots of July 30 in Southport, in the northwest of England. He has thus become the first person to be prosecuted for violence during these protests in the United Kingdom.

The Liverpool court also imposed jail sentences against two others involved in the riots. One is 29-year-old man, who has been jailed for 30 months for violent disorder and setting fire to a police van in Liverpool, and for malicious communication. The other is a man, aged 40, sentenced to 20 months in jail for taking part in the riot.

Another person was arrested by the police for writing an “offensive” post on Facebook on “suspicion of improper use of an electronic communications network under Section 127 of the Communications Act.”

The protests began after the July 29 stabbing murders of three girls at a summer recreation center in Southport, where eight other minors and two adults were injured.

The accused of the attack, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, born in Wales to Rwandan parents, but citizens of Southport, reacted after information circulated on social media that the boy was a Muslim of African origin, born to Rwandan parents in Cardiff in 2006.

Three dead, many injured including several children, after multiple stabbing in north Liverpool

Meanwhile, as serious events continue to occur in Europe, a man was beheaded in Valencia, Spain, the second decapitated in less than 30 hours in this European country. The Catalan police “Mossos d’Esquadra” are also investigating the murder of a man in Badalona, near Barcelona (Spain), following an attempted robbery of a cell phone by a Moroccan on Sunday afternoon on Industria street in that town..

