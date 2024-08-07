Bangladeshi Hindus under attack after Prime Minister’s departure

In August 2024, Bangladesh has seen severe violence against its Hindu minority amid political turmoil and mass protests. Following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, violent clashes erupted, targeting Hindu communities. At least 15 Hindus have been reported killed in the ongoing unrest. Additionally, two Hindu councillors were among those killed during the violence.

The attacks have involved the burning and vandalizing of Hindu homes, businesses, and temples across various districts. Specific incidents include the destruction of the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre and multiple ISKCON and Kali temples. In one particularly gruesome incident, 24 people were burnt alive when a mob set a hotel on fire.

Key incidents include the burning of Hindu homes and businesses across 27 districts, with mobs looting and torching properties. High-profile attacks involved the destruction of the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka and multiple Hindu temples, including those of ISKCON and Kali, as well as the shooting of a Hindu councilor in Rangpur.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported that nearly 300 Hindu homes and 20 temples have been vandalized, leaving many injured and forcing some to flee their homes. This violence is seen as a backlash against Hindus, who are perceived as supporters of the secular Awami League party led by Sheikh Hasina.

The situation has drawn significant international concern, with calls for the Bangladeshi government to protect minority communities and restore order. The interim government, formed after Hasina’s resignation, is struggling to control the violence and address the underlying political instability.

