Bangkok Proposes 20-Baht Fare Cap for Electric Railways

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Council is urging the Ministry of Transport to implement a 20-baht fare cap for all electric railway systems within the next year to encourage the use of public transport and lower air pollution levels.

Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit, an adviser to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit, met with city councilors to discuss the proposed fare cap. The Ministry of Transport recently received a report from the Department of Rail Transport, which highlighted a 26% year-on-year increase in passengers on the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Red Line and the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) Purple Line. The report attributed this growth to the 20-baht maximum fares introduced in October last year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

