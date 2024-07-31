Pattaya Unveils Plans for New Red Line Monorail

Pattaya City is set to enhance its public transport infrastructure with the introduction of a new monorail system known as the Red Line. A recent feasibility study has identified the monorail as a boost to the city’s transport efficiency and economic growth. Stretching 17.37 kilometers, the proposed Red Line will feature ten stations along a route that traverses key areas of the coastal city.

The route will commence at Thappraya Intersection, progressing through major thoroughfares, including Thap Phraya Road and Jomtien Second Road, and will extend to the Eastern National Sports Training Center. This alignment was detailed during the second public hearing on the project, which drew considerable interest from local business owners.

