Chinese Tourist Bus Crashes into Truck Near Pattaya, Several Injured

A tour bus carrying a large group of Chinese tourists crashed into a truck on a road heading to Pattaya on the evening of July 30th, 2024. Several people were injured in the accident.

Accident Involving Drowsy 18-Wheeler Driver Leads to Multiple Deaths and Injuries on Pattaya Highway

The accident took place at 4:30 PM on July 30th, 2024, on Route 36 (Katinglai-Rayong) inbound to Pattaya, Nong Plalai sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Banglamung Police, The Pattaya News reporters, and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation quickly responded to an accident involving a Chinese tourist bus and a six-wheel truck.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

