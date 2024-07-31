Thai Authorities Nab Two Suspects with Six Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai

On July 31st, 2024, the Northern Border Drug Suppression units announced a major success following the implementation of enhanced drug interception measures along the borders of Chiang Rai and Phayao, seizing six million methamphetamine pills in Mueang, Chiang Rai.

Thai Army reacts to influx of drugs across North border

The heightened measures, focused on Chiang Rai’s Thoeng District and Phayao’s Phu Sang District, led to the arrest of two suspects on July 30th.

The suspects were apprehended in Tha Sai Subdistrict, Mueang District, with a pickup truck and a big bike. The drugs were concealed in 30 rucksacks, each containing 200,000 pills, hidden in the back of the truck, according to the officers.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational