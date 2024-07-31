Lake in Khao Yai National Park, Thailand.

Khao Yai Closes Key Sites Amid Severe Flooding

Khao Yai National Park has temporarily closed several of its most frequented sites due to extensive flooding across the eastern region, impacting local communities and forcing urgent evacuations.

Tourists rescued from Khao Yai run-off, Trat underwater

Khao Yai National Park Superintendent Chaiya Huaihongthong reported that closures were enforced at Takhro Falls and the Sai Yai River in Prachinburi province on Monday (July 29), with Nang Rong Falls in Nakhon Nayok following suit the day after. Heavy rains have escalated to flash floods, especially around the Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids, halting rafting activities.

Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

