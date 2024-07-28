Tourists rescued from Khao Yai run-off, Trat underwater

Numerous tourists were rescued from run-off at Khao Yai National Park in Thailand’s Prachin Buri province on Sunday, while a locality in Trat was facing its worst flooding in three decades.
Boats capsize in canal following heavy storm in Trat
Ten tourists were rescued when run-off trapped them on one bank of a stream connecting to the Sao Noi waterfall in tambon Pho Ngam of Prachantakham district in Prachin Buri.
