Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Man killed, car torched in insurgent attack in Pattani

One man was shot dead and his pickup truck was set on fire by two suspected insurgents in Panareh district of Pattani province today.

Three seriously injured in Pattani shootout

The victim, identified only as “Nafee”, and his wife were heading home after dropping their children at school in Por Ming sub-district, when a motorcycle approached on the driver’s side. The pillion passenger fired several shots at Nafee, who was mortally wounded.

