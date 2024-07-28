Super Rich Money Exchange in Thailand.

Russian Tourist Arrested in Phuket for Exchanging Counterfeit Currency

TN

At 10:00 AM on July 28th, 2024, Kamala police officers reported the arrest of a Russian tourist involved in the exchange of counterfeit foreign currency in Kamala, Kathu.

According to the police, the arrest followed complaints from victims who unknowingly exchanged fake foreign banknotes between July 23-27, 2024. Following an investigation, police apprehended 22-year-old Russian national Ms. Evgeniia, no last name provided, at a pool villa in Kamala on the evening of July 27th, with 32 counterfeit 50-dollar bills.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Phuket Express

