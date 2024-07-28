King Maha Vajiralongkorn Celebrates 72nd Birthday with Nationwide Festivities

Bangkok, Thailand – July 28, 2024 – Thailand rejoices in nationwide celebrations as His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn marks his 72nd birthday. The day is observed with a blend of traditional ceremonies, public celebrations, and acts of goodwill, reflecting the deep reverence in which the King is held by the Thai people.

Royal Ceremonies and Public Celebrations.

In Bangkok, the capital city, thousands gathered at the Grand Palace and other key locations, adorned in yellow attire, symbolizing Monday, the King’s day of birth. The day commenced with a traditional Buddhist merit-making ceremony attended by members of the royal family, government officials, and dignitaries. Monks chanted prayers, and offerings were made, invoking blessings for the King’s health and prosperity.

A grand parade featuring cultural performances, music, and dance highlighted Thailand’s rich heritage and diverse traditions. The parade, attended by both locals and tourists, underscored the unity and pride of the Thai people.

National Acts of Goodwill

Across the country, citizens participated in community service projects and charitable activities, embodying the King’s lifelong commitment to public service and social welfare. Many engaged in clean-up drives, blood donation camps, and aid distribution to the needy, further fostering a sense of national solidarity.

Celebrating His Majesty, the King of Thailand's 6th Cycle Birthday with a spectacular cultural evening of music and dances from embassies to Thailand including 🇱🇦 🇧🇹 🇮🇳 🇪🇸 🇦🇺 🇮🇩 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FuD2UQdvHt — NarissaS (@NarissaUN) July 28, 2024

Educational institutions, businesses, and government offices displayed portraits of the King, and buildings were illuminated in yellow lights, creating a festive and respectful atmosphere.

In his annual birthday address, broadcasted nationally, King Vajiralongkorn expressed gratitude for the well-wishes and urged the public to continue working together for the nation’s prosperity. He highlighted the importance of unity, resilience, and compassion, especially in challenging times.

Leaders from around the world extended their congratulations and best wishes to King Vajiralongkorn. Many highlighted Thailand’s role as a key player in regional stability and development, recognizing the King’s leadership in maintaining the country’s cultural and social harmony.

As the day’s celebrations drew to a close, candle-lit tribute-paying ceremony as felicitations to His Majesty the King at Sanam Luang. The event concluded a day filled with joy, reverence, and a reaffirmed commitment to the values embodied by the Thai monarchy.

