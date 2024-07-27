Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao

Thailand to Face Heavy Rain and Rough Seas from July 27-29

On July 27th, a moderate southwest monsoon will cover the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. This will result in thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas, with very heavy rain expected in parts of the western regions of the north and central areas.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Northeast and East Thailand

The Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will experience moderate waves, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand reaching about 2 meters. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 meters.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

