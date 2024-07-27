Ao Ban Bang Bao on Ko Chang Island in Trat Province

Boats capsize in canal following heavy storm in Trat

TN

Three fishing vessels and 15 long-tailed boats capsized in a canal in a coastal village of Khlong Yai district in Trat province last night, following a heavy storm.

Two Chinese Tourists and Thai Captain Rescued after Boat Capsizes Near Phi Phi Island

Villagers of Ban Khlong Makham told the media that they were having dinner when waves, about two metres high, struck the boats moored in the canal. The force of the waves and winds drove the three fishing boats into several long-tailed boats moored along the banks.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours