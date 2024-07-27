Boats capsize in canal following heavy storm in Trat

Three fishing vessels and 15 long-tailed boats capsized in a canal in a coastal village of Khlong Yai district in Trat province last night, following a heavy storm.

Villagers of Ban Khlong Makham told the media that they were having dinner when waves, about two metres high, struck the boats moored in the canal. The force of the waves and winds drove the three fishing boats into several long-tailed boats moored along the banks.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

