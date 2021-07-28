  • July 28, 2021
King Maha Vajiralongkorn Grants Pardons to 200,000 Inmates to Mark his 69th Birthday

Portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X). Photo: The Public Relation Department of Thailand (กรมประชาสัมพันธ์).



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Corrections has announced that more than 200,000 prisoners have been granted a royal pardon on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s 69th birthday on Wednesday, including 35,000 inmates who will be released on parole.

Department Director-General Aryut Sintoppant said these prisoners will either be paroled or have their sentences reduced within 120 days of the 2021 Royal Pardon Royal Decree, which takes effect today (Wednesday).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



